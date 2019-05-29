At least 453 irregular migrants and refugees held across Turkey

A total of 453 irregular migrants were held across Turkey on Tuesday, according to security sources.

In the northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Greece and Bulgaria, gendarmerie forces rounded up 326 migrants, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Coast Guard intercepted 78 migrants all Afghan nationals on a rubber boat off the coast of northwestern Çanakkale province. Some 49 irregular migrants were also held by gendarmerie forces in the eastern province of Van bordering Iran.