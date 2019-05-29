taraftar değil haberciyiz
At least 453 irregular migrants and refugees held across Turkey

All of the migrants were later referred to provincial migration directorates.

AA | 29.05.2019 - 14:17..
A total of 453 irregular migrants were held across Turkey on Tuesday, according to security sources.

453 IRREGULAR MIGRANTS

In the northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Greece and Bulgaria, gendarmerie forces rounded up 326 migrants, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

At least 453 irregular migrants and refugees held across Turkey

Meanwhile, the Turkish Coast Guard intercepted 78 migrants all Afghan nationals on a rubber boat off the coast of northwestern Çanakkale province. Some 49 irregular migrants were also held by gendarmerie forces in the eastern province of Van bordering Iran.

