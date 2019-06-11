At least 56 FETO/PDY terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 56 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization/Parallel State Structure (FETO/PDY), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, judicial sources said Tuesday.

56 TERROR SUSPECTED ARRESTED

Prosecutors in Turkey’s southern province of Adana issued the warrants as part of a probe of the new training structure of FETO/PDY, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish security forces raided six private education institutions in the city allegedly opened as an alternative to the closed institutions managed by the terrorist organization.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is also accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.