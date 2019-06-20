At least 600 irregular migrants held across Turkey

More than 600 irregular migrants were held across Turkey, multiple sources said Wednesday.

A total of 337 irregular migrants were caught in an operation by gendarmerie forces in Edirne province, which borders Greece and Bulgaria. They were of various nationalities, including Pakistanis, Moroccans, Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans, Egyptians and Bangladeshis.

MIGRANTS WERE TAKEN TO HOSPITALS

In a separate operation, security forces in Hatay province caught 75 irregular migrants from Syria. In the coastal provinces of Aydin, Izmir and Mula, coastguard and gendarmerie forces held a total of 188 irregular migrants attempting to cross into Europe through Greece.

All of the migrants were taken to hospitals to receive medical care and then transferred to provincial migration offices.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.