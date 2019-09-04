At least 6M cannabis roots seized in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces on Wednesday seized more than 6 million cannabis roots and 530 kilograms of cannabis in 41 separate locations in southeastern Turkey.

The seizure took place as part of a gendarmerie operation in Lice and Hazro, in the province of Diyarbakir, to halt illegal drug trafficking by the terrorist group PKK and bring the perpetrators to justice, said the governorship in a statement.

PLANTS WERE DESTROYED

The seized marijuana was preserved and cannabis plants destroyed on-site along with other materials, the statement added.

Separately, in an operation in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Mersin, 83 kg of cocaine were seized on a ship carrying bananas.

With the help of a drug-sniffing dog, a provincial narcotics team searched the ship, which came from Colombia, and made the seizure.

This July, law enforcement agencies seized 13.2 million cannabis roots in the Diyarbakir province.