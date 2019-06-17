taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8684
Euro
6.5986
Altın
1339.52
Borsa
91636.11
Gram Altın
252.64

At least 75 irregular migrants arrested in Turkey

Security forces also caught 37 irregular migrants, of Afghan, Iranian and Azerbaijani origin, in the northwestern Edirne province and 28 others in the Aegean province of Aydın.

AA | 17.06.2019 - 15:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish police arrested at least 75 irregular migrants in the capital Ankara on Monday, according to security sources.

SEVENTY FIVE IRREGULAR MIGRANTS

Acting on a tip, police nabbed the migrants in an early morning operation against human smuggling, said the sources demanding anonymity, due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Among the migrants were 33 Afghan, 30 Pakistani and 12 Bangladeshi nationals.

Police hunts a suspected smuggler, who was found to bring the migrants from the eastern Van province after illegally crossing Turkey border. The migrants will be extradited following legal procedures at the provincial migration office, sources said. Meanwhile, Turkish security forces were chasing irregular migrants across the country.

At least 75 irregular migrants arrested in Turkey

The gendarmerie in Van arrested some 250 migrants, including Afghan, Bangladeshi, Iranian and Pakistani nationals, in operations in five districts.

Separately, in the southern Hatay province, bordering Turkey with civil war-weary Syria, 51 Syrians were held while trying to enter Turkey illegally.

At least 75 irregular migrants arrested in Turkey

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

278
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

590
İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

382
Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

337
Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

161
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım'ın yayın öncesi karşılaşma anı

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım'ın yayın öncesi karşılaşma anı

361
Sema Suna Özcan'ın canlı yayın paylaşımı

Sema Suna Özcan'ın canlı yayın paylaşımı

693
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir