At least 79.000 Syrian refugees return to motherland

Syrians families living in Turkey are continuing to return to their hometowns liberated from terrorists in northwestern Syria.

OVER 79.000 MORE SYRIANS

Taking refuge in Turkey due to civil war in Syria, Syrians are using the Cilvegözü border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province to go to terror-free areas of Idlib and Afrin regions in Syria.

In the first six months of 2019, a total of 79,886 Syrians have returned to their homeland after legal procedures at the Cilvegözü border gate.

Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria liberated the region of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making return of Syrian civilians to homeland possible.