taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6449
Euro
6.3991
Altın
1393.02
Borsa
99685.34
Gram Altın
252.892

At least 79.000 Syrian refugees return to motherland

According to the report, in the first six months of 2019, 79,886 Syrians used the Cilvegözü border gate in southern Hatay province to return to their hometowns.

AA | 01.07.2019 - 17:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Syrians families living in Turkey are continuing to return to their hometowns liberated from terrorists in northwestern Syria.

OVER 79.000 MORE SYRIANS

Taking refuge in Turkey due to civil war in Syria, Syrians are using the Cilvegözü border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province to go to terror-free areas of Idlib and Afrin regions in Syria.

At least 79.000 Syrian refugees return to motherland

In the first six months of 2019, a total of 79,886 Syrians have returned to their homeland after legal procedures at the Cilvegözü border gate.

Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria liberated the region of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making return of Syrian civilians to homeland possible.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

309
Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

323
İç karışıklıktaki Libya: Öne çıkan 4 silahlı güç var

İç karışıklıktaki Libya: Öne çıkan 4 silahlı güç var

82
Der Spiegel İmamoğlu'nu Erdoğan'a benzetti

Der Spiegel İmamoğlu'nu Erdoğan'a benzetti

501
Erdoğan, Macron ile yaptığı görüşmeyi anlattı

Erdoğan, Macron ile yaptığı görüşmeyi anlattı

363
Sakarya'da arazi zararı dolusavarlarla önleniyor

Sakarya'da arazi zararı dolusavarlarla önleniyor

32
John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

46
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir