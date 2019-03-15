taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.47145
Euro
6.19675
Altın
1301.68
Borsa
102432.29
Gram Altın
228.686

At least 9 killed in New Zealand mosque shootings

Witnesses said Al Noor Mosque was hosting 200 worshippers when shooting occurred.

AA | 15.03.2019 - 09:03..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least nine people were reportedly killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, local media reported Friday.

"IT IS CLEAR THIS IS ONE OF NEW ZERLAND'S DARKEST DAYS"

Gunmen attacked the mosques and fired multiple times during Friday prayers, according to the Stuff news outlet. Residents were advised to stay indoors and notify authorities if they see anything suspicious.

At least 9 killed in New Zealand mosque shootings

"There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence, which it is clear this act was," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. "It is clear this is one of New Zealand's darkest days," she added.

At least 9 killed in New Zealand mosque shootings

Police said on Twitter: "We can confirm there have been a number of fatalities. Police are currently at a number of scenes. We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident."

At least 9 killed in New Zealand mosque shootings

The country’s police commissioner, Mike Bush, said three men and a woman were arrested following the shooting. He said there was "significant” number of casualties.

Witnesses claim the Al Noor Mosque was targeted by armed assailants and there were up to 200 people inside for Friday Prayers.

Witnesses Len Peneha told reporters a man dressed in black entered the mosque and fired before running away before security forces arrived. Peneha said he saw "dead people everywhere" when he entered the Al Noor mosque to help those who were wounded.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeni Zelanda’da 2 camiye silahlı saldırı düzenlendi

Yeni Zelanda’da 2 camiye silahlı saldırı düzenlendi

111
ABD'li bakanlıklar harcamalarını artırdı

ABD'li bakanlıklar harcamalarını artırdı

52
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun Trakya ile imtihanı

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun Trakya ile imtihanı

103
100 metre yükseklikte ekmek parası

100 metre yükseklikte ekmek parası

12
Domates fiyatlarının artış sebebi Irak'a bağlandı

Domates fiyatlarının artış sebebi Irak'a bağlandı

73
UEFA Avrupa Ligi gecenin sonuçları

UEFA Avrupa Ligi gecenin sonuçları

2
Kaya kartalı avladığı tilki ile görüntülendi

Kaya kartalı avladığı tilki ile görüntülendi

5
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir