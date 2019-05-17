At least 97 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 97 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said Friday.

97 TERROR SUSPECTED ARRESTED

An Istanbul prosecutor issued warrants for 48 suspects as part of a probe into the organization’s clandestine network in the Turkish Armed Forces, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, a Bursa prosecutor issued arrest warrants for 49 suspects, including 25 active soldiers, according to security sources.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.