taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.759
Euro
6.417
Altın
1527.06
Borsa
97149.04
Gram Altın
282.791

At least five killed after plane crashes helicopter in Mallorca

Spanish media report that at least three passengers, a couple and the minor, were travelling together in the helicopter.

REUTERS | 25.08.2019 - 17:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least five people, including a minor, were killed on Sunday in a collision between a helicopter and a light plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca, the regional government said.

BOTH OF THEM IN PRIVATE USE

The accident occurred at 1:35 p.m. time in the municipality of Inca, the Balearic Islands government said on Twitter.

At least five killed after plane crashes helicopter in Mallorca

It was not known what caused the collision between the aircraft, both of them in private use, Diario de Mallorca newspaper reported. Two people were on board the ultralight plane and three others, a couple and a minor, were in the helicopter, it said.

“My solidarity and love for the families of the victims that lost their lives in this tragic accident,” Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Osman Gökçek: Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı Beyaz TV'de olmayacak

Osman Gökçek: Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı Beyaz TV'de olmayacak

349
Türkiye’de bireysel silahlanma: 100 kişiden 12'si silahlı

Türkiye’de bireysel silahlanma: 100 kişiden 12'si silahlı

142
Irak'ın kuzeyinde çatışma: 3 şehit, 7 yaralı

Irak'ın kuzeyinde çatışma: 3 şehit, 7 yaralı

299
Diyarbakırlı anne, oğlunu terör örgütünden kurtardı

Diyarbakırlı anne, oğlunu terör örgütünden kurtardı

153
Donald Trump-Boris Johnson bir araya geldi

Donald Trump-Boris Johnson bir araya geldi

185
Katar, Gazze'de yoksul ailelere 10 milyon dolar dağıttı

Katar, Gazze'de yoksul ailelere 10 milyon dolar dağıttı

158
Ersun Yanal: Oyunu beğenmedim, sorumlu benim

Ersun Yanal: Oyunu beğenmedim, sorumlu benim

91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir