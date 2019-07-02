At least nine Daesh terrorists arrested in Turkey

At least nine foreign nationals were arrested in central Turkey on Tuesday over their suspected links to the Daesh terror group, according to police sources.

Police in Kayseri province conducted a counter-terrorism operation to nab 10 suspects sought with an arrest warrant.

Anti-terror police arrested nine suspects who were found to have involved in terrorist activities for Daesh in Syria and Iraq with raids on various addresses. Police hunt to nab the other terrorist continues.

More than 300 people have been killed in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terrorist group has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, rocket, and gun attacks. Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart the Daesh threat.