taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6477
Euro
6.3878
Altın
1391.04
Borsa
100204.66
Gram Altın
252.75

At least nine Daesh terrorists arrested in Turkey

More than 300 people have been killed in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terrorist group has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, rocket, and gun attacks.

AA | 02.07.2019 - 16:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least nine foreign nationals were arrested in central Turkey on Tuesday over their suspected links to the Daesh terror group, according to police sources.

9 DAESH TERROR GROUP ARRESTED

Police in Kayseri province conducted a counter-terrorism operation to nab 10 suspects sought with an arrest warrant.

Anti-terror police arrested nine suspects who were found to have involved in terrorist activities for Daesh in Syria and Iraq with raids on various addresses. Police hunt to nab the other terrorist continues.

At least nine Daesh terrorists arrested in Turkey

More than 300 people have been killed in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terrorist group has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, rocket, and gun attacks. Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart the Daesh threat.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Emre Aşık ve Yağmur Aşık'ın velayet krizi

Emre Aşık ve Yağmur Aşık'ın velayet krizi

392
Irak Türkiye'ye uyguladığı ambargoyu genişletti

Irak Türkiye'ye uyguladığı ambargoyu genişletti

426
İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu'ndan israf açıklaması

İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu'ndan israf açıklaması

631
S.Arabistan İsrail'e toprak kiralıyor

S.Arabistan İsrail'e toprak kiralıyor

445
AVM'de halay çeken dinazor ve süper kahramanlar

AVM'de halay çeken dinazor ve süper kahramanlar

108
Afrika Uluslar Kupası'nda Slimani rüzgarı

Afrika Uluslar Kupası'nda Slimani rüzgarı

16
İstanbul'da turistleri dolandıran 25 taksici yakalandı

İstanbul'da turistleri dolandıran 25 taksici yakalandı

248
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir