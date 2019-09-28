taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.673
Euro
6.2084
Altın
1496.98
Borsa
105152.17
Gram Altın
273.078
Bitcoin
46025.17

Attacks kill 4 civilians in Iraq

Gunmen killed 3 civilians in a house.

AA | 28.09.2019 - 16:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Four Iraqis were killed in two separate attacks in the eastern Diyala province on Saturday, according to a local police officer.

Unidentified gunmen broke into a house in northern Diyala and killed three people inside, police captain Habib al-Shemri told Anadolu Agency.

THERE WAS NO CLAIM OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ATTACKS

He said another civilian was found dead with gunshot wounds in the same province. In 2017, Iraqi authorities announced Daesh presence has been largely eradicated and regained the territories once held by the terror group.

Attacks kill 4 civilians in Iraq

However, Daesh terrorists still have a presence in the rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Mosul and perform acts of terrorism against civilians.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Canlı yayında Nagehan Alçı ile Ersan Şen tartıştı

Canlı yayında Nagehan Alçı ile Ersan Şen tartıştı

287
Mücahit Avcı'ya saldıran kişiler serbest kaldı

Mücahit Avcı'ya saldıran kişiler serbest kaldı

747
CHP'li danışman Mücahit Avcı'ya saldırı

CHP'li danışman Mücahit Avcı'ya saldırı

603
Suriyeli aydınlardan federal devlet hamlesi

Suriyeli aydınlardan federal devlet hamlesi

108
İstanbul'da 3.8 büyüklüğünde deprem

İstanbul'da 3.8 büyüklüğünde deprem

106
İtalyan hayranları Can Yaman'ı İstanbul'da da buldu

İtalyan hayranları Can Yaman'ı İstanbul'da da buldu

49
Kredi kartı faizleri düştü

Kredi kartı faizleri düştü

28
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir