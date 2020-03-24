taraftar değil haberciyiz
Australia reports 8 deaths in coronavirus outbreak

In the 24 hours since yesterday, a total of 149 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the country.

AA | 24.03.2020 - 09:45..
The death toll in Australia from the novel coronavirus has risen to eight, New South Wales Health said Tuesday.

SCHOOLS REMAIN CLOSED ACROSS THE COUNTRY

A 70-year-old woman, one of 133 patients evacuated last week from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, succumbed to the virus at a local hospital.

There are a total of 1,895 confirmed cases in the country.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, Australia closed its borders to non-citizens recently and issued a travel ban.

Those defying social distancing in Australia can be fined up to $11,000 or receive prison sentences.

