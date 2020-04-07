taraftar değil haberciyiz
Australia reports death toll stands at 46

Australia has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including a ban on gatherings with more than two people in open or closed public areas.

The coronavirus death toll in Australia rose to 46 after more fatalities were reported Tuesday.

Health authorities said five coronavirus patients died in four states -- South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and New South Wales.

VIOLATORS HAVE TO PAY HEFTY FINES AND CAN EVEN FACE IMPRISONMENT

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is now up to 5,895, while 2,135 people have recovered so far.

Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 10 people, and no more than five people are allowed at weddings.

Pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafes, gyms, and places of worship remain closed across Australia, while people coming to the country have to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

