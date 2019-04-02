Australian senator was criticized over Islamophobic comments

The Australian senator whose controversial remarks blaming Muslim immigration for the New Zealand terror attacks in March was severely criticized by his fellow lawmakers on Tuesday.

"BASIC LACK OF HUMANITY"

Fraser Anning, an independent senator representing Queensland said he felt "no remorse" for his comments. Acting Australian government Senate leader Simon Birmingham slammed Anning for his "basic lack of humanity."

Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted reported. "His conduct betrays the rights you have to freedom of speech," said Birmingham. At least 50 Muslims were massacred, with as many injured, in an alleged white supremacist terror attack by an Australian-born man during congregational Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15.

Amid global outcry against the massacre, Anning had tweeted: "Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?" The Australian senator was blasted for his racist remarks, receiving an egg to his head from teenage boy Will Connolly while speaking to reporters shortly after the attack.

Showing no guilt, he issued a statement saying: "The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place." Birmingham said Anning had acted in a way that "would potentially fuel more acts of terrorism and violence." "You have failed the test of character I would expect of anybody who is elected to this place," he told Anning.

Accused white supremacist Brenton Tarrant has been charged with murder for the shootings. A public online petition garnering more than one million signatures has set Anning to face official censure in Parliament on Wednesday, according to the daily Sydney Morning Herald. The petition called for his removal from the national legislature.