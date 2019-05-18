taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Australians go to the poll in 2019 elections

Votes are being counted in Australia's general election with the first exit poll showing a victory for the opposition Labor party.

REUTERS | 18.05.2019 - 12:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Millions of Australians voted in a general election on Saturday in which the ruling conservative coalition campaigned on its record of economic management and a resurgent Labor opposition promised action on climate change and tax reform.

LABOR PARTY LOOKING TO REGAIN POWER

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal-National coalition has been in power since 2013 but has struggled in opinion polls for years, hurt by concerns over instability and party infighting.

Australians go to the poll in 2019 elections

A final opinion poll by Newspoll for The Weekend Australian newspaper on Friday showed Labor’s lead over the coalition at 51.5% to 48.5% on a two-party preferred basis, under which votes for unsuccessful candidates are redistributed until a winner is declared.

More than 7,000 polling stations were open across Australia in venues such as surf clubs, schools and public halls. There were also about 90 voting centers overseas.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Veresiye defterini satın alarak borcu olanları sevindirdi

Veresiye defterini satın alarak borcu olanları sevindirdi

387
Haliç Üniversitesi'nin eski çalışanları kampüsü bastı

Haliç Üniversitesi'nin eski çalışanları kampüsü bastı

75
Avusturya’da aşırı sağcı liderin kamera kaydı skandalı

Avusturya’da aşırı sağcı liderin kamera kaydı skandalı

68
Canan Kaftancıoğlu, Murat Boz'un bağış yaptığını doğruladı

Canan Kaftancıoğlu, Murat Boz'un bağış yaptığını doğruladı

409
Temel Karamollaoğlu genel merkez binası için para istedi

Temel Karamollaoğlu genel merkez binası için para istedi

396
Denizkurdu-2019 Tatbikatı devam ediyor

Denizkurdu-2019 Tatbikatı devam ediyor

30
Yeni askerlik sistemi hafta başında Meclis'te

Yeni askerlik sistemi hafta başında Meclis'te

35
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir