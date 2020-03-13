taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Australia's home minister contracts coronavirus

Peter Dutton said in a statement that he had been feeling ill and took a test for the illness.

AA | 13.03.2020 - 12:24..
Australia's Home Minister Peter Dutton said on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Dutton said that he woke up to a sore throat with temperature.

200 CASES WERE CONFIRMED IN AUSTRALIA

"I immediately contacted Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive," Dutton wrote.

Australia's home minister contracts coronavirusHe joined just over 200 cases of coronavirus across Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced a ban on mass gatherings in the country to stem the spread of the virus.

