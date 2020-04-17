taraftar değil haberciyiz
Australia’s social distance measure may continue for year

Australia has more than 6,520 cases of the coronavirus while the death toll rose to 65 after a coronavirus patient was reported to have died on Friday.

Unless a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is found, social distancing measures may continue for a year in Australia, the country's premier said on Friday.

"THE 1.5-METER RULE SHOULD BE A NATURAL INSTINCT"

Scott Morrison underlined that there was no guarantee that a coronavirus vaccine will be developed, the daily Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Authorities also decided to continue the lockdown in the country for the next four weeks to stem the spread of the infection.

"There was never a vaccine for SARS or MERS and the social distancing is something we should get very used to," said Morrison.

"Certainly, while the virus is prevalent across the world, the 1.5-meter rule should be a natural instinct."

Israel's coronavirus cases close to 13,000
Israeli Health Ministry reported 264 new infections in the past 24 hours, with the death toll at 148.
Chinese economy narrows due to coronavirus crisis
The shrinking was more than expected, and the first decline since at least 1992 when official quarterly GDP records started.
Germany's coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Germany's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, has reported that nearly 82,000 people have recovered from the virus so far.
China reports nearly 1,300 new deaths in Wuhan
Authorities in Wuhan have revised up the number of people killed by 1,290, a rise of 45 percent.
