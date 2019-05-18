Austrian far-right leader caught on secret video

Austrian opposition parties called for the country’s vice-chancellor to resign after a two German newspapers published footage of him discussing state contracts.

TALKS TO TRADE STATE CONTRACTS

In a secret recording from 2017 obtained by German Der Spiegel, Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the far-right Freedom Party is heard discussing a deal with a purported Russian millionaire to trade state contracts for campaign support.

The footage, parts of which were posted by the newspapers, showed Strache and party colleague Johann Gudenus with the woman in a room in what the newspapers said was a villa in Ibiza.

The woman said she wanted to invest several hundred million euros in Austria, according to the newspapers.

Vienna prosecutors said they would study the reports and decide whether there was sufficient cause to open an investigation, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors said.