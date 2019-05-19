taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Austria leader calls for snap election after corruption scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has asked for a snap election after his Vice Chancellor, Heinz Christian Strache, resigned over a corruption scandal.

AA | 19.05.2019 - 10:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called Saturday for a snap election after accepting resignation of his far-right vice chancellor Heinz Christian Strache over a corruption scandal.

EARLY ELECTION CALL

Kurz's center-right People's Party ended the coalition government with Strache's Freedom Party after a secret video footage emerged Friday. Strache stepped down from his posts.

Austria leader calls for snap election after corruption scandal

The scandal episode filmed before 2017 national elections appears to show Strache discussing and promising government contracts to an investor lady of Russian origin in exchange for helping his far-right party campaign in Austria.

Austria leader calls for snap election after corruption scandal

“After yesterday’s video, enough is enough,” Kurz told reporters, adding that he asked the President Alexander Van der Bellen to hold a new national vote “as soon as possible.” The president said next steps on fresh elections would be discussed on Sunday. Kurz also said that the Freedom Party has both damaged the image of Austria and created the abuse of power.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Madonna İsrail'de Filistin bayrağı açtırdı

Madonna İsrail'de Filistin bayrağı açtırdı

46
Eurovision finaline Filistin damgası

Eurovision finaline Filistin damgası

52
19 Mayıs'ı Atatürk'ün yanındaki isimden dinleyin

19 Mayıs'ı Atatürk'ün yanındaki isimden dinleyin

87
Milli tekvandocu Nur Tatar Dünya Şampiyonası'nda finalde

Milli tekvandocu Nur Tatar Dünya Şampiyonası'nda finalde

9
YPG, sivilleri yıldırmak için tarım arazilerini yakıyor

YPG, sivilleri yıldırmak için tarım arazilerini yakıyor

36
Karius: Sözleşmem sürüyor

Karius: Sözleşmem sürüyor

35
Venezuela ordusundan ABD'ye: Küçük gringo, bekliyoruz

Venezuela ordusundan ABD'ye: Küçük gringo, bekliyoruz

37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir