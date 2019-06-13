taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8472
Euro
6.6121
Altın
1337.15
Borsa
91274.25
Gram Altın
250.985

Austria to shut Saudi-funded center over human rights violations in Vienna

Five political parties approved a motion in parliament to shutter International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue.

AA | 13.06.2019 - 14:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Austrian government confirmed Wednesday that it will shut down a Saudi-funded center for religious dialogue in the capital Vienna.

THE DECISION IS APPROVED

The decision came after members of parliament demanded that the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) be closed down amid ongoing criticism of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Austria to shut Saudi-funded center over human rights violations in Vienna

The motion was prompted by the recent sentencing to death of Murtaja Qureiris, an 18-year-old who has been detained since he was 13 for taking part in a protest against the Saudi government when he was 10.

Five religions are represented at KAICIID’s Vienna headquarters, which was established by Austria, Spain and Saudi Arabia in 2012.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump, Polonya'ya F-35 sattı

Trump, Polonya'ya F-35 sattı

118
Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı hakkında yakalama kararı

Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı hakkında yakalama kararı

115
Bakan Soylu ile Karamollaoğlu arasında pasaport polemiği

Bakan Soylu ile Karamollaoğlu arasında pasaport polemiği

358
Yeni nafaka tasarısına itiraz eden 100 kadın

Yeni nafaka tasarısına itiraz eden 100 kadın

626
Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Deren'den yaz pozu

Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Deren'den yaz pozu

78
Drift yapan sürücü Vali'ye yakalandı

Drift yapan sürücü Vali'ye yakalandı

134
Yeni askerlik sisteminde terhis tartışması

Yeni askerlik sisteminde terhis tartışması

148
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir