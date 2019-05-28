taraftar değil haberciyiz
Austrian chancellor ousted in no-confidence vote

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was removed from office in a special parliamentary session by Austria's parliament.

REUTERS | 28.05.2019 - 08:47
Austrian chancellor ousted in no-confidence vote

Austrian conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suffered the biggest setback of his meteoric career on Monday as parliament voted the 32-year-old’s government out of office in the wake of a video sting that blew up his coalition with the far right.

OUSTED AFTER VIDEO SCANDAL

Kurz had replaced outgoing FPO ministers with civil servants, arguing that even though he headed what was essentially a minority government, it represented stability in the wake of the video scandal and ahead of a parliamentary election widely expected to be held in September.

Austrian chancellor ousted in no-confidence vote

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen must now nominate a new chancellor to put together a caretaker government able to last until the next election, widely expected to be held in September.

Austrian chancellor ousted in no-confidence vote

