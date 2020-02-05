taraftar değil haberciyiz
Avalanche kills 5 in eastern Turkey

Search and rescue works continue at a site to find construction equipment and a van, which have been buried under avalanche with passengers.

AA | 05.02.2020 - 12:40..
At least five people are dead and others are feared trapped following an avalanche in eastern Turkey’s Van province, authorities said Tuesday.

SEVEN PEOPLE WERE RESCUED SO FAR

The avalanche occurred in Bahcesaray district during bad weather and struck a minibus traveling along the Van-Bahcesaray highway.

Avalanche kills 5 in eastern Turkey

“Seven people were rescued during the search. Unfortunately, five others were found dead under the snow,” said Van governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez. Bilmez said at least two people may still be trapped, so search and rescue efforts are continuing.

Avalanche kills 5 in eastern Turkey

Surrounded by colossal mountains, Bahcesaray district frequently experiences harsh winter conditions.

Avalanche kills 5 in eastern Turkey

Avalanche kills 5 in eastern Turkey

Avalanche kills 5 in eastern Turkey

