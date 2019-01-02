taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3543
Euro
6.1264
Altın
1287.12
Borsa
89801.39
Gram Altın
221.389

Baby found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast

A baby boy has been found alive after a day spent in freezing cold in the rubble of a Russian building that partially collapsed in an explosion, emergency officials reported, calling it a miracle.

REUTERS | 02.01.2019 - 13:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The blast thought to have been caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments in a 10-storey building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk on Monday, killing at least seven people with 36 people still missing.

Video footage from the local emergency ministry showed a rescuer worker removing the baby dressed in pink socks and putting a blanket around it before he starts running toward an ambulance.

Baby found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast

The fact that the 11-month-old infant, currently diagnosed with a serious freezer burn and a closed-head injury, was lying in his bed and was wrapped up in layers saved his life, TASS news agency reported, citing a regional emergency center.

The baby was found when a rescuer heard him crying and “a large-scale operation was immediately organized,” Interfax news agency reported, citing emergency officials. His removal was difficult because of unstable debris which posed risks for rescuers.

Baby found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast

“Hundreds of people were waiting for the appearance of the injured child from under the rubble like a miracle. And the miracle happened...,” the officials were quoted as saying by Interfax. “Tears drew in the eyes of the weatherbeaten rescuers.”

The boy’s mother is alive and has already arrived to the hospital, Interfax added.

Baby found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast

The blast tore through the building in the city of Magnitogorsk, home of one of Russia’s largest steel plants, early on Monday morning, a public holiday in Russia, when many residents were asleep. Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday that the chances of finding survivors were fading.

There have been several similar incidents in the country in recent years due to aging infrastructure and poor safety regulations about gas usage.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sinan Akçıl'dan gelinlik tepkisi: Giyinmemiş bu

Sinan Akçıl'dan gelinlik tepkisi: Giyinmemiş bu

283
Hazal Kaya evleniyor

Hazal Kaya evleniyor

20
Fatih gemisi sonuç almaya çok yakın

Fatih gemisi sonuç almaya çok yakın

197
70 milyon liralık bilet Üsküdar'da satıldı

70 milyon liralık bilet Üsküdar'da satıldı

75
Muharrem İnce'den Gülriz Sururi'ye veda mesajı

Muharrem İnce'den Gülriz Sururi'ye veda mesajı

187
Ebru Yaşar'dan yeni yıl öpücüğü

Ebru Yaşar'dan yeni yıl öpücüğü

30
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mütevazılığı

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mütevazılığı

61
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir