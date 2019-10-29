taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7375
Euro
6.3586
Altın
1494.03
Borsa
99838.3
Gram Altın
275.711
Bitcoin
54179.84

Baghdadi's aide seized by Turkey was key to his capture

Trump said Daesh's leader died alongside three of his children when he detonated an explosives-laden vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel during the attack.

REUTERS | 29.10.2019 - 11:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In their long hunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraqi intelligence teams secured a break in February 2018 after one of the Daesh leader’s top aides gave them information on how he escaped capture for so many years, said two Iraqi security officials.

TURKISH AUTHORITIES HELPED HIM SEIZED

Baghdadi would sometimes hold strategy talks with his commanders in moving minibuses packed with vegetables in order to avoid detection, Ismael al-Ethawi told officials after he was arrested by Turkish authorities and handed to the Iraqis.

Baghdadi's aide seized by Turkey was key to his capture

"Ethawi gave valuable information which helped the Iraqi multi-security agencies team complete the missing pieces of the puzzle of Baghdadi’s movements and places he used to hide," one of the Iraqi security officials said.

"Ethawi gave us details on five men, including him, whom were meeting Baghdadi inside Syria and the different locations they used," he told Reuters.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gorbaçov: SSCB'yi ayakta tutabilirdik

Gorbaçov: SSCB'yi ayakta tutabilirdik

35
ABD Bağdadi'nin cesedini denize gömdü

ABD Bağdadi'nin cesedini denize gömdü

127
Asker selamı veren İrfan Can Kahveci'ye UEFA soruşturması

Asker selamı veren İrfan Can Kahveci'ye UEFA soruşturması

72
McGurk'tan Türkiye'ye Bağdadi iftirası

McGurk'tan Türkiye'ye Bağdadi iftirası

51
Muharrem İnce: CHP'de bana selam vereni de harcıyorlar

Muharrem İnce: CHP'de bana selam vereni de harcıyorlar

109
Irak polisi göstericilere ateş açtı

Irak polisi göstericilere ateş açtı

38
Almanya Sol Parti Eşbaşkanı Özdemir'e mahkemeden ceza

Almanya Sol Parti Eşbaşkanı Özdemir'e mahkemeden ceza

95
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir