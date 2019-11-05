taraftar değil haberciyiz
Baghdadi's sister arrested in counter-terrorism operation

The arrest of al-Baghdadi's sister another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations says Communications Director.

05.11.2019
Turkey on Tuesday announced the arrest of slain former Daesh/ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister.

"AN EXAMPLE OF THE SUCCESS OF OUR OPERATIONS"

"The arrest of al-Baghdadi's sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations," said Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director, on Twitter. "Turkey's fight against terror regardless of its ideology or origin continues unabated," he added.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi led Daesh as it snapped up large swaths of Iraq and Syria.

Altun underlined Turkey’s unquestionable determination to bring justice to those who seek to terrorize the region. "Much dark propaganda against Turkey has been circulating to raise doubts about our resolve against Daesh. We have been leading in the fight against terrorism in all its forms," he stressed.

Altun also said some circles in the US are "working hard" to make Washington's partnership with Ankara "unworkable". "We hope a cool-headed approach that understands the true value of alliances will prevail in the end," he added.

