Bahamas officials search for Dorian survivors

As many as 13,000 homes in the Bahamas may have been destroyed or severely damaged, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

REUTERS | 04.09.2019 - 16:58..
The wreckage of pulverized homes, beached boats and floodwaters covered miles of the Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian’s wake on Wednesday, as rescuers searched for survivors of the worst storm to ever strike the island nation.

MORE DEATHS ARE EXPECTED

The scope of the damage and humanitarian crisis was still unfolding as aerial video of the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas showed wide swaths of destruction and officials warned the current death toll of seven was likely to rise. Aid agencies estimated that tens of thousands of people would need food and other support.

Bahamas officials search for Dorian survivors

"We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history," Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told a news conference. "No effort or resources will be held back."

Bahamas officials search for Dorian survivors


Some storm victims remained on rooftops, awaiting rescue, according to media reports early on Wednesday. "We can expect more deaths to be recorded. This is just preliminary information," Minnis said. "Marsh Harbor has suffered, I would estimate, in excess of 60 percent damage to their homes," Minnis said, referring to the port on Great Abaco. "The Mud, as we know, has been completely destroyed or decimated," he said referring to a shantytown known as the Mud and the Peas.

Bahamas officials search for Dorian survivors

Aerial video of the Bahamas' Great Abaco Island showed miles of flooded neighborhoods, littered with upturned boats, and shipping containers scattered like toys. Many buildings had walls or roofs partly ripped off.

Bahamas officials search for Dorian survivors

As many as 13,000 homes in the Bahamas may have been destroyed or severely damaged, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said, in the strongest storm to hit the Bahamas.

