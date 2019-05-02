taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9666
Euro
6.695
Altın
1271.34
Borsa
95068.22
Gram Altın
243.871

Barr cancels his testimony on Mueller report

US Attorney General William Barr was due to face the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee on Thursday but pulled out after the two sides were unable to agree on the format for the hearing.

REUTERS | 02.05.2019 - 13:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday canceled plans to testify before the House of Representatives about his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, further inflaming tensions between US President Donald Trump and Democrats in Congress.

"UNPRECEDENTED AND UNNECESSARY"

“It’s simply part of the administration’s complete stonewalling of Congress,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Nadler’s proposal to have committee lawyers question Barr was “unprecedented and unnecessary,” saying questions should come from lawmakers.

Barr cancels his testimony on Mueller report

The Justice Department also said on Wednesday it would not comply with a Nadler-issued subpoena seeking an unredacted version of Mueller’s report and underlying investigative files from the probe.

Earlier on Wednesday, Barr spent more than four hours before the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee where he fended off Democratic criticism of his decision to clear Trump of criminal obstruction of justice and faulted Special Counsel Robert Mueller for not reaching a conclusion of his own on the issue.

Barr cancels his testimony on Mueller report

In his first congressional testimony since releasing a redacted version of Mueller’s report on April 18, Barr also dismissed Mueller’s complaints that he initially disclosed the special counsel’s conclusions on March 24 in an incomplete way that caused public confusion.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor

Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor

187
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

683
Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

53
Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

57
Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

59
Aleyna Tilki süper minisiyle poz verdi

Aleyna Tilki süper minisiyle poz verdi

187
Maduro: Darbe girişimi Beyaz Saray'dan yönetildi

Maduro: Darbe girişimi Beyaz Saray'dan yönetildi

62
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir