taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9439
Euro
6.5572
Altın
1579.77
Borsa
122141.75
Gram Altın
302.107
Bitcoin
51151.09

Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Bryant was known since his playing days to travel frequently by helicopter to avoid the Los Angeles area’s notorious traffic.

REUTERS | 27.01.2020 - 09:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board, officials said.

NO SURVIVORS

The LA County Sheriff's department said that eight people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday, with no survivors.

"Eight people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice," it was said on Twitter.

Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

"Kobe Bryant and his daughter are among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN," NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on his Twitter account.

Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Los Angeles Lakers' legendary shooting guard Bryant, 41, was a five-time NBA champion.

Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Bryant spent his illustrious 20-year-long career with Lakers.

Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

İlginizi Çekebilir
Iraqi forces hit US Embassy in Baghdad
No casualties or material damage reported from attacks on high-security Green Zone.
Rescue efforts continues after deadly quake
Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) continues to search and rescue efforts in eastern Elazig province after a powerful earthquake hit the region at 8.55 p.m.
French government confirms 3 coronavirus cases
France confirmed that patients had traveled to China recently.
Security forces reopen the roads in Iraq’s Baghdad
Vehicles drive through a road reopened by security forces after it was blocked by anti-government.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 80'e yükseldi

Koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 80'e yükseldi

60
Emre Kocadağ: Beşiktaş masaya yumruğunu vuracak

Emre Kocadağ: Beşiktaş masaya yumruğunu vuracak

90
Kobe Bryant'ın basketbol kariyeri

Kobe Bryant'ın basketbol kariyeri

16
Süleyman Soylu'dan beklenen İstanbul depremi açıklaması

Süleyman Soylu'dan beklenen İstanbul depremi açıklaması

91
Kobe Bryant'ın öldüğü kazanın fotoğrafları

Kobe Bryant'ın öldüğü kazanın fotoğrafları

11
Tarihi Tevrat'ı satmak isteyen şahsa suçüstü

Tarihi Tevrat'ı satmak isteyen şahsa suçüstü

20
ABD konsolosluk aracı başka bir araca çarptı: 2 ölü

ABD konsolosluk aracı başka bir araca çarptı: 2 ölü

7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir