Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board, officials said.

NO SURVIVORS

The LA County Sheriff's department said that eight people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday, with no survivors.

"Eight people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice," it was said on Twitter.

"Kobe Bryant and his daughter are among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN," NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on his Twitter account.

Los Angeles Lakers' legendary shooting guard Bryant, 41, was a five-time NBA champion.

Bryant spent his illustrious 20-year-long career with Lakers.