Police in the Belgian capital Brussels on Sunday used tear gas and anti-riot vehicles to disperse a large number of far-right and anti-migration protesters near the EU buildings.

EU HEADQUARTERS TURN INTO BATTLEFIELDS

Around 1,000 protesters gathered at Schuman Square to demonstrate against the UN Migration Pact, signed in an international conference in Morocco earlier this month.

Belgian police use tear gas on anti-migration protesters WATCH

Calling on Prime Minister Charles Michel to resign, the group also chanted slogans against the government and migration.

As the police tried to disperse the crowd with tear gas and water cannon vehicles, the protesters tried to enter the EU Commission building.

At least 90 protesters were arrested during the protests in front of the building, according to police sources.