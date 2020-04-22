Belgium reaches coronavirus peak, experts say

The coronavirus pandemic in Belgium almost certainly peaked 10 days ago, on April 12, said Belgian authorities on Wednesday.

SCHOOLS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE REOPENED

As many as 933 new coronavirus cases and 266 deaths were reported in Belgium over the past 24 hours, virologist Steven Van Gucht told reporters, using Federal Public Health Service figures.

The federal government led by Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes is expected on Friday to announce a detailed exit strategy from virus restrictions.

Economic activities including commerce, construction, and transport industry can resume on May 4, according to recommendations of a national expert group leaked by daily newspaper Le Soir.

Schools may gradually reopen starting May 18, according to the proposal.