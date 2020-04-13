taraftar değil haberciyiz
Belgium records total of 30,589 virus cases

People are only allowed to leave their homes for buying essentials like food, medicine and visiting a doctor, besides helping someone in need or going to work in the country.

Belgium has reported 942 fresh infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 30,589 since the pandemic outbreak, the health authorities announced on Monday.

According to the latest health data published by the Brussels-based Federal Public Service of Health, 310 new patients have been admitted to hospitals. Another 239 cases have been discharged after they reported recovery.

TOTAL DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 3,903

At the moment, 5,393 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals in the country.

Also, 303 people have died over the past few days, raising the death toll to 3,903. As many as 53 percent of them died in hospitals, while 43% in elderly homes.

The capital’s public transport service STIB and the road assistance company Touring have reported a rise in the number of travelers in the past few days.

It shows that some people are not observing social distancing and were out to celebrate Easter with their family members.

Only supermarkets and pharmacies are open, while snack bars and restaurants are just allowed to offer takeaway food. People are allowed to take a walk outside with their family members but are required to keep a distance of 1.5-meter between them.

