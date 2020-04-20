Belgium records 168 more deaths in last 24 hours

Currently, 4,920 patients are treated in hospitals in Belgiums, with 1,071 of them in intensive care units, the health authorities announced on Monday.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES NEAR 40,000

While 232 patients were admitted to hospitals, 138 were discharged after recovery. As many as 1,487 more new coronavirus cases were reported in Belgium over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 39,983.

The case numbers rose as the Belgian government launched a large-scale testing campaign in elderly care institutions two weeks ago.

According to the latest data from the Federal Public Service of Health, 687 of the recently diagnosed patients live in nursing homes. In total, health authorities have conducted 161,896 tests so far, and in the past day, 8,118 people were tested for coronavirus.

The government's aim is to carry out more than 200,000 tests in nursing homes in the upcoming weeks, including residents and staff members.