taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.8963
Euro
7.4962
Altın
1720.65
Borsa
96323.95
Gram Altın
382.636
Bitcoin
46442.5

Belgium records 2,500 new virus cases in last 24 hours

Belgium’s death toll moved up to 4,440 after 283 more fatalities were confirmed since Tuesday.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Belgium records 2,500 new virus cases in last 24 hours

Nearly 2,500 new coronavirus cases were registered in Belgium over the past 24 hours, health authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Federal Public Service of Health's data showed 2,454 more cases have pushed the country’s total to 33,573.

However, officials clarified that only 617 of the latest cases are new, as the remaining 1,837 are final results from more than 10,000 tests conducted at elder care homes since April 10.

STRONG INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF CASES

Officials said 250 coronavirus patients were admitted for treatment, confirming a drop in the number of hospitalizations in the country. “After a strong increase in the number of cases, we see a tendency towards a slow but real decrease,” Emmanuel Andre, the federal spokesperson for coronavirus-related issues, told a news conference.

Belgium records 2,500 new virus cases in last 24 hours

Belgium’s National Security Council is expected to decide later on Wednesday whether the existing lockdown measures will be extended beyond an April 19 deadline.

There have been strict restrictions on public life in the country for over a month now. People are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food or medicine, visit a doctor, help someone in need, or go to their workplace if working from home is not an option.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US near approving antibody test, Vice President says
The vice president stressed the US would create more than 20 million new tests a month after the test received the green light.
Denmark relaxes coronavirus restrictions on education
Children up to the age of 11 are returning to nurseries and schools across the country.
Turkey holds 4th joint patrol with Russia in Syria
Turkey and Russia agreed on a protocol which urged parties to cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area starting from 00.01 of March 6, 2020.
More than 500,000 patients recover globally
China has the highest number of recovered people with 78,282.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu, belediye için fitre ve zekat istedi
Ekrem İmamoğlu, belediye için fitre ve zekat istedi
1988
Serdar Ortaç: Bankaya borcum var
Serdar Ortaç: Bankaya borcum var
380
Cezaevlerinde tahliyeler başladı
Cezaevlerinde tahliyeler başladı
380
Alaattin Çakıcı'nın gün içinde tahliye edilmesi bekleniyor
Alaattin Çakıcı'nın gün içinde tahliye edilmesi bekleniyor
284
SİHA'nın 2 teröristi vurma anı
SİHA'nın 2 teröristi vurma anı
289
93 bin mahkumun tahliye olacağı af yasası yürürlüğe girdi
93 bin mahkumun tahliye olacağı af yasası yürürlüğe girdi
245
İnfaz kanunundan yaklaşık 90 bin kişi yararlanacak
İnfaz kanunundan yaklaşık 90 bin kişi yararlanacak
344
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir