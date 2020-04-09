taraftar değil haberciyiz
Belgium records 283 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

The death toll has risen to 2,523, while 1,580 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the sum of infections to 24,983.

Over the past 24 hours, 283 people lost their lives due to coronavirus in Belgium, the highest daily figure since the outbreak, the Federal Public Service of Health announced on Thursday.

While 459 new patients were hospitalized on Wednesday, 483 people could leave healthcare facilities after recovery.

1,285 PEOPLE IN INTENSIVE CARE

In total, 5,590 patients are under treatment in hospitals, with 1,285 of them in intensive care.

Some funeral companies in the eastern town of Liege are struggling to store the coffins in morgues until the ceremonies, local media reported. As an interim solution, a refrigerator truck was also converted into a makeshift morgue.

Government measures allow people to leave their homes only for buying food and medicine, visiting a doctor, helping someone in need or going to work -- unless home office is an option for them.

Only supermarkets and pharmacies can stay open, while snack bars and restaurants are just allowed to offer food for take-away.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK tries to get money back from China over faulty testing kits
Sources revealed that all 17.5 million coronavirus antibody test kits the country ordered from China are unreliable when used outside severely ill populations.
Coronavirus deaths at 79 in Israel
Israel is currently on lockdown until Friday for the Jewish Passover holiday.
France to extend coronavirus lockdown
Macron’s announcement came as France's coronavirus death toll rose to 10,869 after hospitals recorded 541 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Italian PM hopes outbreak to end soon
Speaking in an interview, Giuseppe Conte said that Italy may relax some anti-coronavirus measures by the end of April.
