Belgium records 283 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 283 people lost their lives due to coronavirus in Belgium, the highest daily figure since the outbreak, the Federal Public Service of Health announced on Thursday.

While 459 new patients were hospitalized on Wednesday, 483 people could leave healthcare facilities after recovery.

1,285 PEOPLE IN INTENSIVE CARE

In total, 5,590 patients are under treatment in hospitals, with 1,285 of them in intensive care.

Some funeral companies in the eastern town of Liege are struggling to store the coffins in morgues until the ceremonies, local media reported. As an interim solution, a refrigerator truck was also converted into a makeshift morgue.

Government measures allow people to leave their homes only for buying food and medicine, visiting a doctor, helping someone in need or going to work -- unless home office is an option for them.

Only supermarkets and pharmacies can stay open, while snack bars and restaurants are just allowed to offer food for take-away.