Belgium reports 132 deaths in last 24 hours

More than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Belgium and 132 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, health authorities announced on Friday.

The latest data by the Federal Public Service of Health brought the total number of infections to 16,770, and the death toll to 1,143 since March 15.

THE COUNTRY IS ON LOCKDOWN

Some 5,500 patients are currently treated at hospitals, with 1,205 of them being treated at intensive care units. 45 percentof intensive care beds are still available.

Six out of 10 coronavirus patients are from the northern region of Flanders.

The federal government led by Sophie Wilmes imposed a lockdown on public life two weeks ago.

The measures allow people to leave their homes only for buying food and medicine, visiting a doctor, helping someone in need or going to work if home office is not an option for them.

Only supermarkets and pharmacies can stay open, snack bars and restaurants can only offer food for takeaway.