Belgium reports 42 deaths in 24 hours

A total of 1,298 coronavirus cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,235, according to a statement by the Federal Public Service of Health.

It said 536 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours.

"FURTHER MEASURES WILL BE TAKEN"

In a radio show, Health Minister Maggie De Block said Belgium’s National Security Council will convene on Friday to discuss further measures to stem the virus' spread.

Meanwhile, a Belgian company announced that it has developed a rapid coronavirus testing kit.

According to Coris BioConcept, the kit will be able to detect COVID-19 antigens from a person's breath, and the process will take about 15 minutes.