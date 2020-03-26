taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4341
Euro
7.0451
Altın
1622.05
Borsa
89559.27
Gram Altın
336.6
Bitcoin
42644.56

Belgium reports 42 deaths in 24 hours

The coronavirus death toll in Belgium has risen to 220 after 42 more fatalities were reported across the country, health authorities said on Thursday.

AA | 26.03.2020 - 15:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A total of 1,298 coronavirus cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,235, according to a statement by the Federal Public Service of Health.

It said 536 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours.

"FURTHER MEASURES WILL BE TAKEN"

In a radio show, Health Minister Maggie De Block said Belgium’s National Security Council will convene on Friday to discuss further measures to stem the virus' spread.

Belgium reports 42 deaths in 24 hours

Meanwhile, a Belgian company announced that it has developed a rapid coronavirus testing kit.

Belgium reports 42 deaths in 24 hours

According to Coris BioConcept, the kit will be able to detect COVID-19 antigens from a person's breath, and the process will take about 15 minutes.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Resident of papal home tests positive for coronavirus
The Vatican said on Tuesday that four people had so far tested positive inside the city-state but those it listed do not reside in the guesthouse where the 83-year-old pope lives.
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000 in Spain
The country reported 655 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to over 4,000.
Death toll hits 2,234 in Iran
10,457 people have recovered from coronavirus, according to health officials.
Recovery rate reaches 45 percent in South Korea
This was the 15th consecutive day that South Korea reported 100 or fewer cases.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'dan 4 suça af yok
Erdoğan'dan 4 suça af yok
503
ABD basını korona haberinde Hz. Muhammed'i örnek gösterdi
ABD basını korona haberinde Hz. Muhammed'i örnek gösterdi
503
İstanbul'da evde kal çağrısına 'uyanlar ve uymayanlar'
İstanbul'da evde kal çağrısına 'uyanlar ve uymayanlar'
294
Manisa'da yaşlı adama bağıran polis, görevden uzaklaştırıldı
Manisa'da yaşlı adama bağıran polis, görevden uzaklaştırıldı
892
Polisten 65 yaş üstü kişiye sert tepki
Polisten 65 yaş üstü kişiye sert tepki
1304
Sigaranın ÖTV oranı değişmedi, puronun ÖTV oranı arttı
Sigaranın ÖTV oranı değişmedi, puronun ÖTV oranı arttı
147
Kraliçe Elizabeth'ten 'sağlıklıyım' mesajı
Kraliçe Elizabeth'ten 'sağlıklıyım' mesajı
153
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir