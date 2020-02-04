Belgium reports first coronavirus case

Belgium has confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in its territory, local media reported on Tuesday. The patient is one of nine Belgian citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, China on Sunday.

THE VIRUS SPREAD TO AT LEAST 20 COUNTRIES

The repatriated were immediately quarantined and tested for coronavirus in a military hospital close to Brussels. Only one of them was diagnosed positive and was transferred to the capital's St Peter’s Hospital.

“Other infections can’t arise from this case. The patient is isolated, will be quarantined for two weeks and recover in a few days," virologist Marc Van Ranst told Belgian media outlet VRT Nieuws.

Besides China, the virus has spread to more than 20 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.