taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9823
Euro
6.6089
Altın
1559.48
Borsa
121895.41
Gram Altın
300.647
Bitcoin
54641.06

Belgium reports first coronavirus case

The death toll from coronavirus, the epidemic that originated from Wuhan last December, has risen to 427, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases.

AA | 04.02.2020 - 15:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Belgium has confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in its territory, local media reported on Tuesday. The patient is one of nine Belgian citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, China on Sunday.

THE VIRUS SPREAD TO AT LEAST 20 COUNTRIES

The repatriated were immediately quarantined and tested for coronavirus in a military hospital close to Brussels. Only one of them was diagnosed positive and was transferred to the capital's St Peter’s Hospital.

“Other infections can’t arise from this case. The patient is isolated, will be quarantined for two weeks and recover in a few days," virologist Marc Van Ranst told Belgian media outlet VRT Nieuws.

Besides China, the virus has spread to more than 20 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Hong Kong confirms first death in coronavirus outbreak
The medical employees in Hong Kong are demanding a total shutdown of the border with the Chinese mainland.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 427 in China
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 427 as of the end of Monday, up by 64 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
EU sets conditions for trade with UK
The proposed negotiation mandate involves three main chapters: economic and security partnership, as well as an institutional framework for governing future relations.
Chinese gov't slams US for spreading fear
The coronavirus outbreak has sparked panic across the globe with infections confirmed in countries.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çocukları otobüsten atan şoför görevden alındı

Çocukları otobüsten atan şoför görevden alındı

386
ABD Türkiye'yi desteklediğini açıkladı

ABD Türkiye'yi desteklediğini açıkladı

259
Demet Akalın, kızı için minibüs aldı

Demet Akalın, kızı için minibüs aldı

234
Ali Babacan'ın partisi şubat ayının sonuna kaldı

Ali Babacan'ın partisi şubat ayının sonuna kaldı

282
Çin'de milyonlarca insan 'zoraki' uzaktan çalışıyor

Çin'de milyonlarca insan 'zoraki' uzaktan çalışıyor

52
Avrasya Tüneli'ne gelen zam Ulaştırma Bakanı Turhan'a soruldu

Avrasya Tüneli'ne gelen zam Ulaştırma Bakanı Turhan'a soruldu

633
Diyarbakır'da tek kolon üzerine 3 katlı bina

Diyarbakır'da tek kolon üzerine 3 katlı bina

108
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir