Belgium starts to apply coronavirus tests in nursing home

Authorities only highly suspected that based on their coronavirus-like symptoms these elderly people treated in nursing centers passed away due to the virus.

In Belgium, over the past 24 hours, 1,236 new coronavirus infections and 417 deaths were registered, the country's health authorities announced on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 34,809 and death toll to 4,857, according to the latest data of the Federal Public Service of Health.

200,000 TESTS WILL BE APPLIED

Belgian authorities explained the high numbers by statistical and reporting methods that are more vigorous than in other European countries. For example, 198 people out of the 417 recently registered victims of coronavirus, were never tested for the coronavirus.

As many as 13,544 tests have been applied in nursing homes since authorities decided last week to systematically test these facilities.

But regions show great diversity in testing protocol due to the fact that regional governments are responsible for running the health system, not the federal government.

While in Flanders, 6,126 residents and 3,004 staff members were tested, Wallonia mainly focused on workers, carrying out 3,824 tests and checking only 139 elderly people.

