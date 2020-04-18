Belgium's death toll rises to 5,453

More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Belgium over the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday.

The total number of cases has risen to 37,183 after 1,045 more people tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Federal Public Service of Health.

The country’s death toll rose to 5,453 with 290 fatalities reported since Friday.

STRICT LOCKDOWN MEASURES

People can only leave their homes to buy food and medicine, visit a doctor, help someone in need, or go to work if home office is not an option for them. While supermarkets and pharmacies were already exempt from the lockdown, gardening and do-it-yourself shops can also serve customers starting Saturday.

People are allowed to take a walk outside with their family members from the same household, but they are required to keep a 1.5-meter (5-foot) distance from others. There are also fines for breaking the lockdown rules: €250 ($274) for a first violation, and €350 for a second.