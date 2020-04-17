taraftar değil haberciyiz
Belgium’s death toll surpasses 5,000

The National Security Council decided on Tuesday to extend lockdown measures till 3 May with basically the same conditions applied past month.

At least 313 more deaths from the coronavirus were seen in Belgium over the past 24 hours, health officials announced on Friday, bringing the tally to date to 5,163.

According to the latest data from the Federal Public Service of Health, as many as 1,329 new cases were reported.

36,138 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INFECTED ACROSS COUNTRY

Both the Flanders and Wallonia regions saw 44-44 percent of the new patients, while 11 percent of recent cases are from the capital, Brussels. So far, six out of 10 patients have been from Flanders. In total, 36,138 people have been infected in the country since the outbreak.

A total of 320 people were recently taken to hospital, while healthcare facilities discharged 399 patients. Currently, 5,161 patients are being treated in hospitals, with 1,140 in intensive care units.

The federal government led by Sophie de Wilmes has recently been criticized for its handling of the crisis. Her approval has significantly dropped among voters from Flanders.

Germany health minister says the outbreak is manageable
Germany has the fifth-highest coronavirus caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy, and France at nearly 134,000.
British professor admits UK was too slow to react
More than 13,729 people with coronavirus have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger.
Death toll rises to 4,958 in Iran
According to the country’s statement, 1,000 new cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number to almost 79,500.
Australia’s social distance measure may continue for year
Australia has more than 6,520 cases of the coronavirus while the death toll rose to 65 after a coronavirus patient was reported to have died on Friday.
