Belgium's PM set to step down after migration row

Belgium's Prime Minister announced Tuesday that he is set to resign after a Flemish party quit the ruling coalition over an migration pact row.

"I HAVE DECIDED TO RESIGN"

Speaking at parliament, Charles Michel said: "I have decided to resign. I will immediately go to see the king."

King Philippe has the authority to hold, accept, or immediately refuse Michel's resignation.

HE DECIDED TO PUT THE RESIGNATION ON HOLD

Earlier this month, Michel was left leading a minority government after a party quit over Belgium signing onto a UN migration pact.

On Twitter, the Belgian Royal Palace later announced that Philippe has decided to put Michel's resignation on hold.