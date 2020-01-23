taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bernie Sanders’ popularity climbs in presidential race

Sanders and Bloomberg have increased their level of support in each of the last three polls starting in mid-December, while support for Biden, Warren and Buttigieg has remained flat.

REUTERS | 23.01.2020 - 13:21
Bernie Sanders’ popularity climbs in presidential race

US Senator Bernie Sanders has been steadily climbing in popularity this year and is now tied with former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination among registered voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll.

DEMOCRATS BACK SANDERS

The online poll, released Thursday, shows that 20% of registered Democrats and independents said they would back Sanders over 11 other candidates to run in the general election against President Donald Trump, an increase of 2 percentage points from a similar poll that ran last week.

Bernie Sanders’ popularity climbs in presidential race

Another 19% supported Biden, 12% said they would vote for Senator Elizabeth Warren, 9% backed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and 6% said they would support Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Bernie Sanders’ popularity climbs in presidential race

The poll also shows that about one in five potential primary voters remain undecided. And among those who have picked, nearly two out of three say they are open to changing their minds.

Bernie Sanders’ popularity climbs in presidential race

Sanders, an independent who built a national network of fervent supporters while running for the party’s nomination in 2016, has consistently ranked among the most popular candidates since he entered the race

