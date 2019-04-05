Big move to Istanbul Airport starts

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to more than 300 destinations in over 120 countries -- 49 domestic and 257 international. Last year, it carried more than 75 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent.

WORLD'S BIGGEST AIRPORT

Atatürk Airport have hosted 1.300 airplanes each day and served 68 million passengers, however, is not able to handle the ever-increasing aviation traffic.

Once all stages are completed, Istanbul Airport will be the world's biggest international airport, covering 76.5 million square meters. Istanbul Airport officially opened on Oct. 29, 2018.

The transfer of operations from Atatürk Airport to the newly-built mega Istanbul Airport, which will be completed in 45 hours, has started at 3 a.m.

“The Great Move” is expected to last 45 hours and involve 707 trucks and 800 personnel.

According to the statements by officials, 10,000 pieces of equipment weighing 47,000 tons were tagged piece by piece.

There will be a period of 12 hours during which there will be no commercial passenger flights from both Ataturk and Istanbul airports until the first flight from the new airport to Ankara on Saturday at 2 p.m.

During the relocation between the two airports, major roads in the city will be closed to traffic to ensure secure operation.