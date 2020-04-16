taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9009
Euro
7.5127
Altın
1722.3
Borsa
95854.92
Gram Altın
383.036
Bitcoin
46112.75

Bill strengthens penalties for violence towards medics

Turkey’s new bill has passed from the parliament on Wednesday evening.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Bill strengthens penalties for violence towards medics

Amid the fight against coronavirus, Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday passed a bill meant to protect from violence the people on the fight’s front line, its healthcare workers.

PENALTIES WERE INCREASED 50 PERCENT

The law will strengthen penalties for violence towards healthcare workers.

Under the law, penalties for threatening, insulting, injuring, or hindering healthcare workers from doing their duties is increased 50 percent.

Bill strengthens penalties for violence towards medics

Turkey's “healthcare army” includes nearly half a million medical staffers and 360,000 support personnel fighting coronavirus, according to remarks by President Erdoğan earlier this month.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish defense minister joins NATO teleconference
Defense ministers of 30 NATO countries discussed combatting coronavirus pandemic.
UK thanks Turkey for coronavirus support
In a written statement, the British Defense Minister said that allied solidarity was more important than ever to ensure the health of the country's one billion citizens.
Turkish parliament passes bill to tackle virus's impact
The country will provide support to workers forced to take unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak for three months.
Turkey’s coronavirus deaths toll rises to 1,518
Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 4,281 more people test positive for the virus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Maske ve sosyal mesafenin hayati önemini anlatan şema
Maske ve sosyal mesafenin hayati önemini anlatan şema
48
Virüse karşı yeni ekonomik önlemler TBMM'den geçti
Virüse karşı yeni ekonomik önlemler TBMM'den geçti
106
Alaattin Çakıcı'nın tahliye sonrası ilk görüntüsü
Alaattin Çakıcı'nın tahliye sonrası ilk görüntüsü
154
Fahiş fiyat koyan ve stok yapana ağır cezalar
Fahiş fiyat koyan ve stok yapana ağır cezalar
115
Emniyet sosyal medya iddiasını yalanladı
Emniyet sosyal medya iddiasını yalanladı
41
ABD'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 30 bini geçti
ABD'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 30 bini geçti
55
Türk bayrağının renkleri, Tiflis Kulesi'ni süsledi
Türk bayrağının renkleri, Tiflis Kulesi'ni süsledi
29
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir