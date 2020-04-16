Bill strengthens penalties for violence towards medics

Amid the fight against coronavirus, Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday passed a bill meant to protect from violence the people on the fight’s front line, its healthcare workers.

PENALTIES WERE INCREASED 50 PERCENT

The law will strengthen penalties for violence towards healthcare workers.

Under the law, penalties for threatening, insulting, injuring, or hindering healthcare workers from doing their duties is increased 50 percent.

Turkey's “healthcare army” includes nearly half a million medical staffers and 360,000 support personnel fighting coronavirus, according to remarks by President Erdoğan earlier this month.