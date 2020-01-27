taraftar değil haberciyiz
Billie Eilish sweeps top awards at Grammys

een sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry’s highest honor.

AA | 27.01.2020 - 14:48..
American singer Billie Eilish grabbed Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album awards for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at the 62nd Grammy Awards on late Sunday.

BEST NEW ARTIST

The 18-year-old singer also won the best New Artist award and her song Bad Guy got her two more awards -- Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

At a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys, the winners and performers paid tribute to the NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Michelle Obama, the wife of former U.S. President Barack Obama, won the award for the Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook of her memoir Becoming.

Here is the list of winners in the top categories:

Album of the Year

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

 

Record of the Year

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

 

Song of the Year

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish O’connell & Finneas O’connell, Songwriter: Billie Eilish

 

New Artist

Billie Eilish

 

Pop Vocal Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

