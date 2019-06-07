Biometric data to be included in ID cards of EU citizens

The European Union passed a regulation on Thursday to make fingerprints and facial images mandatory in ID cards of EU citizens and residence cards of their non-EU family members.

FINGERPRINTS, FACIAL IMAGES

European Council said in a statement that the proposal for a regulation aims at strengthening the security in three domains, including identification cards of EU citizens, registration certificates issued to union citizens residing for more than three months in a host member state, and residence cards issued to family members of union citizens who are not nationals of a member state.

“Biometric data (namely fingerprints and facial images, stored on a chip in the card) are made mandatory for EU citizens' ID cards (older than 12 years) and non-EU family members' residence cards,” the statement said.

The proposal also provides for a phasing out period of previous formats within five years, the statement said. The cards that are less secure, as for instance not machine-readable cards, will be phased out within two years from the date of application of the regulation.