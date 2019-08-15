taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5891
Euro
6.2405
Altın
1519.53
Borsa
97040.77
Gram Altın
272.953

Bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton found in US billionaire's mansion

Jeffrey Epstein, who found dead in his cell last week, had a painting of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress and red heels and lounging in the Oval Office.

Haber Merkezi | 15.08.2019 - 12:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Jeffrey Epstein, who once counted Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former President Bill Clinton as friends, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. A source said Epstein was found hanging by the neck.

SIMILAR TO HILLARY CLINTON'S DRESS

Epstein had a provocative portrait of Bill Clinton in a dress and heels hanging in his New York mansion, reports claim.

Bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton found in US billionaire's mansion

"It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right," a source told The New York Post. "Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked."

Bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton found in US billionaire's mansion

The picture was in a room off the stairway of the Upper East Side townhouse. The dress is also similar to one worn by Hillary Clinton at the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors.

Bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton found in US billionaire's mansion

Bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton found in US billionaire's mansion

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul-İzmir otoyolu üzerinde bayram trafiği yok

İstanbul-İzmir otoyolu üzerinde bayram trafiği yok

338
Asgari maktu vergi tutarı sigarada arttı

Asgari maktu vergi tutarı sigarada arttı

279
Suriyeliler bayram tatilinde plajlarında

Suriyeliler bayram tatilinde plajlarında

101
Sapık milyarderin villasında Bill Clinton tablosu

Sapık milyarderin villasında Bill Clinton tablosu

37
Marmaris'te türbe zannedilen mezar

Marmaris'te türbe zannedilen mezar

116
ABD piyasalarında sert düşüşün sebebi Trump gösterildi

ABD piyasalarında sert düşüşün sebebi Trump gösterildi

33
Almanya'da suç oranları aşırı sağcılarla zirve yaptı

Almanya'da suç oranları aşırı sağcılarla zirve yaptı

41
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir