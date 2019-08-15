Bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton found in US billionaire's mansion

Jeffrey Epstein, who once counted Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former President Bill Clinton as friends, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. A source said Epstein was found hanging by the neck.

SIMILAR TO HILLARY CLINTON'S DRESS

Epstein had a provocative portrait of Bill Clinton in a dress and heels hanging in his New York mansion, reports claim.

"It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right," a source told The New York Post. "Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked."





The picture was in a room off the stairway of the Upper East Side townhouse. The dress is also similar to one worn by Hillary Clinton at the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors.