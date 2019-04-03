taraftar değil haberciyiz
Blackouts compounded by lack of water in Venezuela

As taps run dry, residents in capital Caracas flock to parks, gardens to get water.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 12:48..
Venezuela’s capital Caracas and areas throughout the country are suffering from a lack of tap water amid continuing power cuts.

GREAT STRUGGLE FOR WATER

A young mother seeking water on Wednesday near the highway by opening up water lines told Anadolu Agency that she had been unable to bathe her children for a week. Another local said they use water only for sanitation, while another woman said she has to use water for cooking as well.

Blackouts compounded by lack of water in Venezuela

Residents of Caracas, deprived of tap water for two weeks, are flocking to places such as parks and gardens, while others break into drainage and sewage pipes in an effort to reach water. Elsewhere, people resort to water from rivers and streams, risking disease in the process.

Blackouts compounded by lack of water in Venezuela

This month much of Venezuela has been subject to weeks of blackouts. While the government said the cuts were due to cyber attacks and physical sabotage, the opposition claimed the electrical system collapsed due to government neglect of the infrastructure. On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a 30-day plan to ration electricity amid nationwide power cuts.

Blackouts compounded by lack of water in Venezuela

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tensions flared when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself acting president on Jan. 23 a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries. Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have put their weight behind Maduro.

