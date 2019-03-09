taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44395
Euro
6.118
Altın
1300.1
Borsa
101538.28
Gram Altın
227.579

Blackouts continue in Venezuela

A power blackout called the worst in Venezuela's history and blamed by the government on sabotage extended into Friday, closing schools and businesses.

REUTERS | 09.03.2019 - 10:03..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Blackouts continue in Venezuela

A power outage that left Venezuela in the dark on Thursday evening continues in most of the country, including the capital Caracas. The outage has been termed as a "sabotage" by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other government officials.

THE OUTAGE LEFT 22 PROVINCES IN THE DARK

The subway in Caracas is not working and schools have been closed nationwide. Also, the government has ordered offices to remain shut until further notice.

Blackouts continue in Venezuela

Energy Minister Luis Motta Dominguez said on Friday electricity will be restored within three hours. There were reports that electricity has been partially restored in some parts of the country.

Blackouts continue in Venezuela

Thursday's power outage left 22 out of 23 provinces in the dark causing temporary disruptions at the International Simon Bolivar Airport, north of Caracas. Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Blackouts continue in Venezuela

Tensions flared when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself acting president on Jan. 23 -- a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries.

Blackouts continue in Venezuela

 

Russia, Turkey, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have put their weight behind Maduro.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mikrofon açık unutuldu: CHP'liler müezzine hakaret etti

Mikrofon açık unutuldu: CHP'liler müezzine hakaret etti

141
Bahçeli'den, Kılıçdaroğlu'na kalpaklı pozla yanıt

Bahçeli'den, Kılıçdaroğlu'na kalpaklı pozla yanıt

115
10 soruda Türkiye'nin S-400 füze sistemi almasının nedeni

10 soruda Türkiye'nin S-400 füze sistemi almasının nedeni

48
Fenerbahçe'ye Başakşehir maçı öncesi taraftar desteği

Fenerbahçe'ye Başakşehir maçı öncesi taraftar desteği

54
Sneijder'den, Yolanthe Cabau'ya 120 milyon liralık tazminat

Sneijder'den, Yolanthe Cabau'ya 120 milyon liralık tazminat

30
Matematikten 95 üstü puan alamayan çocuğunu terk etti

Matematikten 95 üstü puan alamayan çocuğunu terk etti

29
Anadolu Efes Avrupa Ligi'nde Barcelona'dan rövanşı aldı

Anadolu Efes Avrupa Ligi'nde Barcelona'dan rövanşı aldı

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir