taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.76165
Euro
6.51935
Altın
1313.595
Borsa
99835.31
Gram Altın
243.379

Blast in the chemical plant in eastern China kills 64

Another 94 people seriously injured, and resulting fire brought under control on Friday.

AA | 23.03.2019 - 12:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll from Thursday's explosion in a chemical plant in eastern China has risen to 64 while 94 remains in critical condition, said Chinese state media.

26 DEAD 617 INJURED

Another 617 people were injured while 26 people who died have been identified, said state news agency Xinhua. The blast took place at a plant run by Tianjiayi Chemical in Yancheng.

Blast in the chemical plant in eastern China kills 64

After the explosion, 176 fire brigade trucks and nearly 1,000 firefighters were dispatched to the scene while schools nearby were closed.

Blast in the chemical plant in eastern China kills 64

People residing around the chemical plant were evacuated. Nearly 90 houses were damaged by the explosion.

Blast in the chemical plant in eastern China kills 64

A fire that broke after the explosion was brought under control on Friday, state TV said. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blast.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump'tan tartışma yaratan Kuzey Kore paylaşımı

Trump'tan tartışma yaratan Kuzey Kore paylaşımı

41
Milliler Arnavutları üzdü

Milliler Arnavutları üzdü

114
Şenol Güneş: Uzun süre sonra kazandık, mutluyuz

Şenol Güneş: Uzun süre sonra kazandık, mutluyuz

33
Hakan Çalhanoğlu'nun Arnavutluk'a attığı nefis gol

Hakan Çalhanoğlu'nun Arnavutluk'a attığı nefis gol

53
İranlı turistlerin Nevruz tercihi Türkiye

İranlı turistlerin Nevruz tercihi Türkiye

49
413 bordo bereli yemin etti

413 bordo bereli yemin etti

78
New York'taki sinagog, kapılarını Müslümanlara açtı

New York'taki sinagog, kapılarını Müslümanlara açtı

99
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir